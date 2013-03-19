Exclusive: C-SPAN Study Finds Almost Quarter of Cable/Satellite Subs Watch Weekly

According to a new study commissioned by C-SPAN, at least 47

million people tune in to the public affairs net at least once a week, with

young, politically active viewers the largest segment. That 47 million is

almost a quarter (24%) of those with a cable or satellite subscription and up

4% from the last quadrennial viewership survey.

The Hart Research survey is being released Tuesday, March 19,

in conjunction with C-SPAN's 34th birthday.

According to the demographic breakdown, the audience is 51%

male and 49% female, with 47% of those college graduates.

Viewership is highest among the 18-to-49-year-old

demographic, with 28% of those watching at least once a week. That is the key

TV sales demo, though C-SPAN remains a commercial-free service of the cable

industry.

Not surprisingly, those viewers are politically active, with

89% saying they voted in the last presidential election and over a third saying

they have contacted their House or Senate members. And those members span the

political spectrum. The study found that 26% of C-SPAN viewers describe

themselves as "liberal," 31% as "conservative" and 39% as "moderate."

The study was a nationwide phone/Internet survey

of 1,229 U.S. consumers with a cable or satellite subscriptions or who access

video over the Internet. The study was conducted Jan. 10-17.