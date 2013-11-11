Exclusive: Bravo Makes Music With Spotify

Bravo Media is working with music streaming service Spotify on the premieres of Bravo's new programming in November.

The two companies are billing the alliance as the first time Spotify has worked with a U.S. TV partner in building custom playlists for specific shows.

As part of the partnership, Bravo will be working with Spotify to build playlists for such shows as The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules and Thicker Than Water.

Updated playlists will appear the day of each episode's premiere and are designed to reflect the themes of the show, with a music supervisor updating the playlists each week based on how the show develops with break ups, make ups, celebrations and other events.

"We're excited to celebrate Bravo's November lineup by partnering with Spotify to create a unique soundtrack for each show," said Ellen Stone, executive VP of marketing for Bravo and Oxygen Media in a statement."Incorporating music allows us another creative dimension for engaging fans with our content beyond the screen and feeds our passionate fans the extra content they crave around their favorite Bravo shows."

Bravo is planning to promote the effort on-air during the premiere of each episode.

The playlists available at Bravo's profile on Spotify and can be accessed on computers and the mobile app. They will also be embedded on the show pages at BravoTV.com, where fans can directly listen to the music.