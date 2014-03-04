Exclusive: Bounce TV Extends Univision Deal

African-American network Bounce TV and Spanish language broadcaster Univision Television Group have agreed to expand their distribution arrangement to 12 stations, including outlets in New York and Los Angeles.

As part of a multi-year deal, Univision will carry Bounce TV on one of its multi-cast digital signals in five more markets. In addition to current carriage in San Francisco, Boston, Miami, Denver, Sacramento, Raleigh and Tampa, beginning in 2015 Bounce will be aired by Univision stations in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando and Phoenix. Stations owned by 21st Century Fox currently carry Bounce in those five markets.

“Univision has been a terrific partner and with Bounce TV’s previous distribution agreements in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando and Phoenix expiring, we were thrilled when they wanted to add those markets as well,” Jeffrey Wolf, executive VP of distribution for Bounce TV, said in a statement. “Our renewal and market expansion with Univision will ensure that the leading over the air broadcaster targeting the Hispanic viewer and the only over the air network targeting African Americans are side by side for many years to come.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Bounce says that with its deal, it has completed new deals with all of its affiliates.

“Bounce TV has been a hit for our stations. It is enormously popular with viewers and advertisers and has proven to be a good companion network for Univision,” said Kevin Cuddihy, president, Univision Television Group. “We are looking forward to expanding our successful relationship to more markets.”

Univision owns or operates 62 TV stations in key Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico.

Bounce TV launched in 2011 and airs in 88 markets, reaching 89% of African American homes.