Exclusive: BMW Steers Viewers To 'Vikings' Videos

BMW of North America has signed up as a digital sponsor of the second season of History's series Vikings.

With the show depicting a primitive society set hundreds of years ago, integrating a luxury auto into scenes wouldn't work.

Instead, the network is creating "Inside Look" videos. In the videos, Vikings' creator and director Michael Hirst offers commentary and discussion of the story lines and character developments for each of the season's nine episodes. The "Inside Look" videos will appear on History's Web site. (A video recapping last season is already available, sponsored by BMW.)

During the first five weeks of the season, the "Inside Look" videos will be sponsored by BMW. On air, co-branded spots urge viewers to go online for the "Inside Look" at the series.

While "Inside Look" appears online, an increasing number of cable series have spawned post-shows that recap episodes, including AMC's Walking Dead, MTV's Teen Wolf and A&E's Bates Hotel.

Last year, Vikings was the top rated new cable series, averaging 4.3 million total viewers, 2 million adults 25-54 and 1.8 million adults 18-49.

Geico, which had an extensive sponsorship deal with Vikings last year, returns for season two. It will again run spots featuring its Gecko spokes-lizard shot in Viking settings.

(Photo Credit: Jonathan Hession)