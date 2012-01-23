Exclusive: Animal Planet Greenlights ‘Northwoods Law'

Animal Planet has greenlit the new reality series Northwoods Law following a game warden

service in Maine as it patrols the state's rugged terrain during hunting season.

The network has ordered six episodes to premiere in March.

The series is produced by Engel Entertainment with Jessica Winchell Morsa and

Mick Kaczorowski serving as executive producers.

Animal Planet has also renewed Call of the Wildman for a second season, with 16 half-hour episodes

set to premiere this summer. The series follows "Turtleman" Ernie Brown, Jr. as

he helps businesses and homeowners by catching unwanted and potentially deadly

animals and safely returning them to the wild.

Call of the Wildman

averaged about 780,000 total viewers during its 12-episode first season this

fall, making it the net's most watched series in the fourth quarter of 2011.