Exclusive: Anderson Cooper Signs New Multiyear Deal with CNN

Anderson Cooper has inked a new multiyear pact with CNN, according to sources inside the all news network. Under the terms of the new deal, the host of the CNN primetime show Anderson Cooper 360 can continue as an occasional contributor to 60 Minutes.

Although the network would not comment directly on the matter, CNN President Jon Klein said, "Anderson Cooper is an exceptional journalist, and his dedication in going after important stories wherever they occur makes him a natural fit for CNN. We look forward to more of his groundbreaking work in the years to come."

Cooper’s previous contract with CNN was worth around $2 million a year, according to sources, and his new pay is more than double that amount. CNN has also made Cooper the center of an unprecedented multimillion-dollar promotional campaign.

Last December his newscast was up more than 30% in the key 25-54 news demo.

Cooper’s new CNN deal comes in the wake of months of speculation that he might make a full-time leap to CBS. The 39-year-old Cooper had been courted by CBS to take over the reins of the network’s ratings-challenged morning newscast The Early Show.

CBS News brass has wanted to make over The Early Show for some time, but with Cooper now not available, the news division is struggling to come up with what talent to turn to next. For the time being, the show is staying with the co-host trio of Harry Smith, Hannah Storm and Julie Chen, along with news anchor Russ Mitchell. Co-host Rene Syler left last December.