Exclusive: Ad Sales Chief Gambelli Leaves NBC

Marianne Gambelli, president of sales for the NBC broadcast network, said on Friday she was leaving NBCUniversal.

The move comes after the promotion of Linda Yaccarino to president of advertising sales for all of NBCUniversal, making her Gambelli's boss. Yaccarino joined NBCU last year and was put in charge of sales for NBCU's cable networks.

In a note to staff, Gambelli, who has been with NBC for 23 years, said that "after a great deal of thought, I have come to the realization that it's time for me to make a change. . . it's time for me to explore new opportunities."

She went on to say: "While this is the right move for me at the right time, the hardest part of this decision was to leave all of you. We are more than work colleagues. I view you as an extended family, and I could not be more proud of all that we have accomplished together. "

"I know I leave you in very good hands with Linda, and that you will continue to shine and be the amazing, dynamic and successful professionals that you all are," she concluded.

In a statement, NBCU said : "Marianne has been a valued member of our sales organization for many years. We have nothing but tremendous respect and admiration for her, and we thank her for her many contributions to NBCUniversal."