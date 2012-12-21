Excluding Olympics, Cost of Broadcast Spots Flat

Excluding the Olympics, commercial prices on the big

broadcast networks in primetime were flat in the third quarter, averaging

$82,396 per 30-second spot. The Olympics pushed down cable prices during the

quarter.

According to an analysis by media agency TargetCast tcm of

information from SQAD Inc.'s NetCosts data bank, prices for spots on the top

fifteen cable networks in the adults 25 to 54 demographic were down 2% to

$12,793.

Following the price drops caused by the recession,

commercial prices on broadcast have been flat or up for 10 straight quarters,

TargetCast says. In the second quarter commercials on broadcast cost $130,194

per 30 seconds, up 3% from the prior year.

In the third quarter, spots on Fox averaged $119,265, spots

on CBS averaged $82,265, ABC spots earned $73,618 and non-Olympic spots on NBC

cost $71,368.

Commercial prices were lower in the third quarter than the

second because of summer reruns and viewers being drawn to the London Games.

Gary Carr, senior VP, executive director of national

broadcast at TargetCast, says that despite a softer scatter market than last

year, overall costs were stable due to the relatively high sell-out levels in

the upfront. Many advertisers had committed more money upfront to avoid

potentially high prices in scatter.