Ex-Wheeler Advisor Stephanie Weiner Joins Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis

Stephanie Weiner, formerly senior legal advisor to FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, is joining law firm Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis as a partner in its communications and energy practices.

Weiner is a former associate with the firm.

Before joining Wheeler's staff, Weiner was senior legal advisor to the general counsel of the Department of Energy.

As an advisor to Wheeler, Weiner oversaw broadband issues, including privacy and universal service. Her resume also includes deputy general counsel at NeuStar.

"Her experience at the Commission and at DOE will be of enormous value to our clients," said HWG chairman Scott Blake Harris, who worked with Weiner at NeuStar and DOE.