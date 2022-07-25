Ex-Univision Exec Stephen Hobbs Runs New Podcast Net

Stephen Hobbs, former VP of podcasts and experiential at Univision, has been named to head a new Latino bilingual podcast network Óyenos Audio.

Hobbs will be chief audio officer of the network, which is being launched by MundoNow (formerly Mundo Hispanico).

At Univision, Hobbs co-created/produced Univision’s top podcast, Enigmas Sin Resolver, as well as TED en Español. He also created branded podcasts for other companies including Warner Bros.

For Óyenos Audio (Oyenos means "hear us"), Hobbs will head up new scripted series and "entertainment concepts" focused on true crime and inspirational stories, according to the company.

Hobbs says MundoNow already has the audience and a solid growth strategy and it is his job to produce content that gets listeners "on the edge of their seats" and emotionally invested in the programming. ▪️