Ex-Teen Idols Fight for Fame on VH1

VH1 will give seven heartthrobs of the 80s and 90s one more shot at fame in their newest reality series, Confessions of a Teen Idol.



Featuring former teen stars Christopher Atkins (The Blue Lagoon), David Chokachi (Baywatch), Billy Hufsey (Fame), Jeremy Jackson (Baywatch), Eric Nies (Grind), Jamie Walters (Beverly Hills 90210), and Adrian Zmed (Grease 2), Confessions of a Teen Idol will explore the harsh reality of fame and its consequences.



Following the guidance of fellow former-heartthrob, Scott Baio, the cast will be given every tool necessary to jumpstart their once larger-than-life careers.



“This is the world's most unique men's club. Even the producers are all guys who were famous as teenagers. They speak a different language and this show allows them to not only share their stories of past fame with each other, but forces them to really explore their hopes and fears about daring to want that fame back as grown men,” said Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President, Original Programming and Production, VH1. “This is not like any reality show you've ever seen before. It is not a competition and there are no eliminations. But there is a refreshingly honest - and at times very dramatic - look at the addiction of fame and a real opportunity for each one of these guys to get that stardom back.”



Confessions of A Teen Idol premieres on VH1 Jan. 4 at 8 p.m.