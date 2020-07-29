Ex-Nielsen Exec Nicholas Named Chief Client Officer at MediaMath

MediaMath said that it has hired former Nielsen executive Eleni Nicholas as chief client officer, a new post.

The company also said Allie Kline, former Verizon Media CMO, has joined its board of directors.

Allie Kline (Image credit: MediaMath)

Nicholas, who had been with Nielsen for 28 years, was most recently global leader of the business unit responsible for relationships with its 35 largest global CPG clients. She will be responsible for leading all of MediaMath’s client-facing teams to help clients improve the return on their digital marketing investments.

She will report to MediaMath president Konrad Gerszke.

“Eleni’s experience in developing and leading large global client relationships, her passion for building world-class teams, and her client-centric continuous improvement mindset make her ideally suited to lead MediaMath’s client-facing teams through this next chapter of our operational transformation that makes the vision reality more and more every day. I look forward to the many ways her leadership will improve relationships and results for our clients and partners.”

Guillermo Abud (Image credit: MediaMath)

“I built a belief in measurement as the solution at Nielsen and saw that the connection of business goals and metrics to media buying and execution directly was the future," said Nicholas. "That measurement will quickly become real-time decisioning for marketers with a globally addressable and accountable connection to consumers via high-quality media across all screens and speakers globally. I wanted to be in a midsized global company that had big ambitions and enough smart, talented, and good people to make them come true."

Additionally, MediaMath named Guillermo Abud as senior VP business development for Latin America and U.S. Multicultural. Abud previously held posts at OpenSlate, Vix and Publicis. He will report to Justin Kuykendall, GM of MediaMath’s Latin American region.

“I am thrilled to welcome Guillermo to the MediaMath team. His global expertise and extensive experience in leading teams focused on programmatic media buying across Latin America and the U.S., coupled with his agency background, makes him a strong addition to our leadership team,” said Kuykendall.