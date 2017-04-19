Ex-Media Bureau Chief Bill Lake Joins Wiley Rein

Bill Lake, longtime chief of the FCC's Media Bureau, is joining Wiley Rein as consulting counsel to its Telecom, Media & Technology (TMT) practice.

A veteran communications lawyer, Lake was head of the bureau from 2009 to 2017 and coordinated the DTV transition in 2009. His resume also includes principal deputy legal advisor at the State Department and counselor to the administrator of the EPA.

“Bill’s intellectual rigor, unique insight, and deep experience make him a valuable addition to our TMT Practice, and we’re delighted that he is joining the team,” said Kathleen Kirby, co-chair of the practice. “He is an exceptional lawyer, widely regarded for his work at the FCC, and his government perspective and private sector experience on critical issues impacting companies in the telecommunications and media industries will be of immense value to our clients.”

Lake exited the FCC at the end of January with the change in administration.

Wiley Rein is famous as a once and future home of top FCC officials. Chairman emeritus Dick Wiley is a former FCC chairman.