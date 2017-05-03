Ex-FTC Bureau Chief Jessica Rich Joins Consumer Reports

Jessica Rich, director of the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Consumer Protection during the Obama Administration, has joined Consumer Reports as VP of consumer policy and mobilization on issues including data privacy and security.

Rich exited the FTC in February after 26 years at the agency. Rich was named bureau chief by chairwoman Edith Ramirez in 2013. Before that she had held a variety of FTC posts, including deputy director of the bureau, associate director of the Division of Financial Practices, and acting associate director and assistant director of the Division of Privacy and Identity Protection.

“For years, Jessica has stood out as one of the country’s most effective and visible leaders when it comes to vital consumer issues such as privacy, data security, and financial services,” said Consumer Reports President Marta Tellado. “We are thrilled to welcome her to our team, where her deep experience and commitment to doing right by consumers will be instrumental in empowering communities around those and other issues, and in advancing the transformation underway at CR.”



"At a time when consumer protection safeguards are under unprecedented attack, we have gained a savvy and dedicated new leader," said Jeff Chester, executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy. "Jessica Rich will help CU and the consumer community protect Americans from unfair practices, especially those that rob them of their hard earned money. She will also be a leader in protecting Internet privacy—which is sorely needed at a time where Americans have no real protections when they go online. Jessica brings a unique set of strengths to CU—including decades of leadership at the FTC, her knowledge about critical consumer concerns, and a politically astute and bipartisan style. This is precisely the boost consumer advocates need as we meet the challenges of the next 4 years and beyond."



