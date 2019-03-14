Ex-FCC Press Secretary Joins Perkins Coie

Justin Cole, former press secretary to then-FCC chair Tom Wheeler and most recently with CTIA, has joined Perkins Coie.

Cole will be senior media relations manager at the law firm, based in Washington.

Perkins Coie has a big tech and communications practice, including blockchain, e-commerce, IoT, AI, VR and online privacy. For example, it is currently conducting an anonymous survey of readiness for the Jan. 1, 2020, effective date of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which has been much in the news as Congress tries to come up with federal privacy legislation along similar lines.

Cole had been assistant VP, public affairs, for CTIA, and before that was Public Affairs director for the Federal Trade Commission, the post he left the FCC to assume back in 2014.