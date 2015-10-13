Ex-CBS Exec Halyard Joins Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports has named Kelli Halyard as director of strategic media relations and organizational communications.

That lengthy title covers internal and external communications, including using digital platforms to reach new audiences.

Halyard had been executive VP of CBS News Communications, including for CBS Evening News, CBS This Morning, and CBSNews.com. She had been with CBS for almost two decades.

“I'm thrilled by the opportunity to join Consumer Reports at such an exciting time for the organization,” said Halyard of the new post. “I’ve admired CR’s rigorous reporting and breakthrough stories on consumer issues, made possible by their remarkable product testing capability and policy work."