EWTN Creates Book Division

The EWTN Global Catholic Network has created a new publishing group, EWTN Publishing Inc., in association with Catholic books publisher Sophia Institute Press.

EWTN runs 11 networks to over 250 million TV households in more than 140 countries and/or territories.

Expected to be among the first items hot off the print and e-book press are the works of the network's founder, Mother Angelica, both her writings and repacked programming.

EWTN has self-published some titles, but the new joint venture will allow it to expand its publishing while being more "deliberate and focused in our efforts,” said EWTN Chairman Michael P. Warsaw, and without having to build its own publishing operation.