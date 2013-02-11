EWTN Assessing Coverage Plans for Pope Benedict's Resignation

With Pope Benedict XVI preparing to leave the papacy at

month's end, EWTN Global Catholic Network is still formulating its coverage

plans.

EWTN president and CEO Michael Warsaw issued the following

statement: "Pope Benedict XVI has announced to the Church his intention to

resign as Pope on Feb. 28. A conclave to elect a new Holy Father

will follow soon after that. EWTN is working to cover all of this as it

unfolds. We have no further details at this time, but encourage our

audience to stay tuned and to check ewtn.com frequently for updates. We ask our EWTN

family to pray for Pope Benedict and for the Church in this historic moment."