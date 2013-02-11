EWTN Assessing Coverage Plans for Pope Benedict's Resignation
By MCN Staff
With Pope Benedict XVI preparing to leave the papacy at
month's end, EWTN Global Catholic Network is still formulating its coverage
plans.
EWTN president and CEO Michael Warsaw issued the following
statement: "Pope Benedict XVI has announced to the Church his intention to
resign as Pope on Feb. 28. A conclave to elect a new Holy Father
will follow soon after that. EWTN is working to cover all of this as it
unfolds. We have no further details at this time, but encourage our
audience to stay tuned and to check ewtn.com frequently for updates. We ask our EWTN
family to pray for Pope Benedict and for the Church in this historic moment."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.