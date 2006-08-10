Everybody Dance! NBC renews Ellen

Telepictures’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been renewed for three years by the NBC Television Stations in the top-10 TV markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

In addition, the first-run talk series has also been renewed in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Miami, San Diego and Hartford, Conn., through the 2009-2010 season.

Although Ellen is not a top performer in household ratings nationally, it has improved the performance of the NBC O&Os.

Jim Paratore, executive VP of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and president of Telepictures, says it draws “upscale, suburban soccer-moms that advertisers pay a premium to reach.”

NBC Television Stations President Jay Ireland concurs, saying the talk show is advertiser friendly.