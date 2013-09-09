Eveready, Subway, Redenbacher Sponsor 'Million Second Quiz'

NBC has signed up Eveready, Subway restaurants and Conagra’s Orville Redenbacher brand as key sponsors for The Million Second Quiz, the interactive game show premiering Monday night.

Because the game will be played live nearly around the clock for two weeks, the sponsorships go beyond the primetime broadcast. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Eveready has been the sponsor of the Million Second Quiz app, which has enabled people at home to play the game since August 13 and become eligible to be flown to New York to compete on TV. The app will also serve as a second-screen experience during broadcasts. Eveready additionally sponsors a countdown clock and a highlight segment on each broadcast that has been dubbed "Charged Moments."

"We're excited for the opportunity to sponsor the Million Second Quiz app,” Cass Harris, brand manager for Eveready said in a statement. "This digital aspect of The Million Second Quiz allows families not only to interact with one another, but to interact with the live show on their television screens. The introduction of this family-centric game into this digital space complements the Eveready brand. Just as technology plays an integral role in everyday life, so does Eveready."

Subway will have integrations that run across traditional an digital TV platforms to reach consumers on air, online and in store with promotions and prizes that range from gift cards to a year’s worth of $5 foot-long sandwiches.

The chain has also built a restaurant in the game’s New York City studio to feed contestants.

"Million Second Quiz combines the reach of broadcast television with the frequency and engagement of on-going digital exposure," said Tony Pace, Subway's global CMO. "Add the presence and personality of Ryan Seacrest and, in our estimation, it is a winner even before anyone sits in the Money Chair."

Redenbacher will be the game's snack partner. Players waiting in line to play the game on TV will be able to munch on Redenbacher products as part of its on-site presence. Redenbacher is also sponsoring the game's countdown.

"This show is redefining the second screen experience," Scott Schiller, executive VP, Digital Advertising Sales, NBCUniversal, said in a statement. "The Million Second Quiz show and digital apps are a one-of-a-kind opportunity for our brand partners to reach and engage audiences, in real-time, before and during the program's run."