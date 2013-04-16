Evening Newscasts Head to Boston

RELATED: Boston Station Pulls Off 'Incredibly Jarring' Shift After Bombing

As news anchors and correspondents continue to make their

way to Boston following Monday's bombings at the Boston marathon, two of the

network evening newscasts will originate from the city on Tuesday.

Both NBC's Brian Williams and CBS' Scott Pelley will anchor

their respective programs from Boston. The broadcasts, which were expanded to a

full hour Monday night, will be a typical half-hour on Tuesday.

ABC's World News will expand to a full hour, though Diane Sawyer will anchor from New York. In Boston for the network are Terry Moran, Josh Elliott, Brian Ross, Dan Harris and Linsey Davis. Moran will again anchor Nightline from Boston on Tuesday.

On cable, CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 will originate from Boston at both 8 and 10 p.m.