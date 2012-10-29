Evening Newscasts Go to One Hour for Hurricane Coverage

Updated: 3:20 p.m. ET

ABC's World News, the CBS Evening News and NBC Nightly News will

broadcast special one-hour editions on Monday night as Hurricane Sandy barrels

down the East Coast.

Scott Pelley will anchor the Evening News from the Jersey Shore in Allenhurst with CBS News correspondents reporting from across the Eastern Seaboard. Nightly News will offer an optional second half-hour to stations with lupdates for later feeds as news develops.

World News will air a special live edition for the West Coast with Nightline also stretching to

one hour Monday night with Terry Moran and Bill Weir reporting from the storm

zone. Jimmy Kimmel Live, which airs right after Nightline, previously canceled its planned Monday show in Brooklyn.

The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere in New Jersey just before the start of the network's 6:30 p.m. newscasts.