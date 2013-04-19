Evening Newscasts Expanding Friday for Boston Manhunt

Updated: 1:23 p.m. ET

The CBS Evening News, NBC Nightly News

and ABC World News will again expand to an hour on Friday to cover the continuing story of a

manhunt underway in Boston for the second marathon bombing suspect.

One suspect was killed in a shootout early Friday morning

and police are searching for his brother, 19-year-old Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The

broadcast and cable news networks havebeen in continuous coverage of the breaking story since Friday morning.

Scott Pelley will also anchor an hour-long primetime CBS

News special at 9 p.m., pre-empting Vegas which will now air Saturday at 8 p.m., and NBC's Rock Center with Brian Williams will

devote its full live hour at 10 p.m. to the investigation. ABC's Elizabeth Vargas will anchor 20/20 from Boston and Juju Chang will be live from the city for Nightline.