EVENING NEWS RATINGS: World News Edges Out Nightly News

ABC's World News edged out NBC's Nightly News for the week of Aug. 20, marking the 17th week out of 18 that World News has been the top evening newscast in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

ABC’s newscast attracted 8.08 million viewers compared to NBC’s 7.93 followed by the CBS Evening News with 6.13 million viewers, according to Nielsen. In the 25 to 54 demo, World News posted a 2.1 rating followed by Nightly News’ 2.0 and Evening News’ 1.5.

During a slow news week that was punctuated by the return to school of Virginia Tech students, Elizabeth Vargas substituted for Charles Gibson while Brian Williams anchored Monday through Friday and Katie Couric was in the anchor every day save for Wednesday when The Early Show’s Harry Smith substituted.