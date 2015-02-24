Evening News Ratings: NBC Wins Total Viewers While ABC Reclaims News Demo

In his second week filling in for the suspended Brian Williams, Lester Holt again kept NBC Nightly News in the lead among total viewers for the week of Feb. 16.

NBC’s newscast averaged 10.1 million viewers, up 7% from last week – all three newscasts were up – outpacing ABC’s World News Tonight by 4% (9.69 million). CBS Evening News rose 12% from last week to 8.49 million viewers.

This was the fourth time this season that Nightly News has averaged north of 10 million viewers for a week.

In the adults 25-54 news demo however, World News reclaimed the lead for the first time in seven weeks, narrowly passing Nightly News, 2.57 million to 2.55 million. CBS drew just north of 2 million demo watchers; each of the newscasts were up in the demo as well from last week.