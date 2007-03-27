Evening-News Ratings: NBC, ABC Tie in Key Demo
ABC's World News With Charles Gibson and NBC's Nightly News With Brian Williams tied in the key news demo for the week of March 19, each earning a 2.0 rating/8 share in adults 25-54, according to Nielsen Media Research.
ABC won in the total-viewers category, with 8,350,000. Its household rating was a 5.9/12. NBC had 8,090,000 total viewers and a 5.6/12 household rating.
CBS' Evening News With Katie Couric trailed with a 1.9/7 in the key demo, 6,680,000 total viewers and a 4.8/10 in households. These numbers are based on a three-day average (Monday-Wednesday) because of NCAA basketball airings on Thursday and Friday.
Season-to-date, Nightly News is No. 1 in the key demo, averaging a 2.4 rating, 4% more than ABC's 2.3 rating and 20% more than CBS' 2.0 rating.
