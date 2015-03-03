Evening News Ratings: NBC, ABC Continue to Jostle for Demo Lead

Lester Holt held up NBCNightly News’ winning streak in his third week behind the anchor desk, but it was his slimmest margin of victory.

For the week of Feb. 23, Nightly News averaged 9.67 million viewers, just 2% more than ABC’s World News Tonight, which drew 9.47 million. CBS Evening News pulled in 8.03 million viewers, as all three newscasts were down from last week.

Among the adults 25-54 news demo, it was NBC’s turn to eek out a win over ABC, as Nightly News finished with 2.46 million to World News’ 2.37 million. CBS averaged 1.96 million demo watchers for the week.

On Tuesday, there were multiple reports that said former NBC News president Andy Lack was in talks to replace NBCUniversal News Group head Pat Fili-Krushel atop the company’s news operations. NBC News did not respond for comment.

