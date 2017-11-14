Eve Joins CBS' 'The Talk'

In light of Aisha Tyler’s departure, Eve Jeffers Cooper — better known as rapper Eve — is joining CBS’ The Talk, the show said on Tuesday after Eve made her debut as a regular co-host.

Eve joins Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood on the daytime network talker. She previously appeared as a guest co-host during the week of Oct. 30.



“We are thrilled to welcome Eve to the table as she brings a fun and fresh perspective to our already diverse panel,” said Angelica McDaniel, executive vice president, daytime programs, CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “The great success of The Talk is due to the undeniable chemistry and bond of friendship between the hosts. Eve is an accomplished and dynamic performer, musician, wife and stepmother who fits in seamlessly, while also adding a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season.”

As a musician, Grammy-winner Eve has released four studio albums and 32 singles. She has collaborated with the likes of Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Lucacris, Jill Scott, DMX, Swizz Beatz, Dr. Dre, Juicy J, The Roots and Missy Elliott. She’s also starred in the Barbershop film franchise with Ice Cube and Anthony Anderson as well as on the self-titled TV comedy Eve, which aired on UPN from 2003 to 2006. She is married to British entrepreneur Maximillion Copper and is stepmother to his four children.



The Talk is executive produced by John Redmann and Gilbert, who developed the show. Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are co-executive producers.