Evan Peters Returning for ‘American Horror Story: Hotel’

Evan Peters is checking into Hotel.

FX announced Friday that Peters will return for the fifth iteration of its American Horror Story franchise, joining Sarah Paulson in appearing in all five installments. Jessica Lange, who had toplined the previous four, had announced she would not return.

Peters joins a cast that includes Lady Gaga, Kathy Bates, Matt Bomer, Cheyenne Jackson, Wes Bentley and Chloë Sevigny.

Production of the 13-episode Hotel will begin in Los Angeles in late summer, and will air on FX in October. The American Horror Story franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.

Peters is currently in production on the feature film Elvis & Nixon with Kevin Spacey. He most recently appeared in X-Men: Days of Future Past last summer and will return for the next X-Men film Apocalypse in 2016.