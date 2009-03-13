Eva Longoria Parker to Executive Produce Child Farm Worker Documentary

Filed at 1:16 p.m. EST on Mar. 13, 2009

It might not be something one could imagine her Desperate Housewives character doing but Eva Longoria Parker is lending her talents to help illuminate the plight of 500,000 child farm workers. Parker is executive producing Harvest, the second documentary film project by Shine Global, a non-profit production company that covers serious global issues like children's physical, emotional, and social well-being.

"Eva is not only a successful actress but a social activist with a long-standing interest in both migrant worker concerns and the plight of children," said Albie Hecht, co-founder of Shine Global in a statement. Hecht will also be executive producing the documentary along with his wife, Susan MacLaury, and Parker. "[Parker] was eager to contribute to Harvest because it addresses both concerns. Like us, Eva believes in the power of documentary as a means to give children a voice through film," he said.

Harvest tells the stories of children and their families as they travel long distances to harvest crops across the United States. Many of the children, unprotected by law, suffer injuries and exposure to pesticides, and work long hours in extremely hot conditions without minimum wage. However, the documentary also chronicles the successes of many of the children despite the great challenges.

"It is a cruel irony that the families and children that feed and clothe us often don't have enough food or money to feed and clothe themselves and continue to be discriminated against legally in America today," said U. Roberto Romano, director/producer of the project.

Shine's first documentary War/Dance told the story of three Ugandan children who were displaced into refuge camps against the backdrop of the country's 20 year civil war. The film won more than 20 festival awards and was nominated for an Academy Award on 2008 for best documentary.