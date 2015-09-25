Eubanks, Edwards to Exit as KTLA Rose Parade Hosts After 2016

Bob Eubanks and Stephanie Edwards will step down as hosts of KTLA’s Rose Parade broadcast after the 2016 event.

Eubanks and Edwards have emceed the telecast, a New Year’s Day tradition for many Southern Californians, for 38 and 35 years, respectively.

“Timing is a gift that those of us in show business take pride in. We believe the time is right,” said Edwards in a statement. “It’s always good to leave before you’re asked to do so and for an audience to say ‘we’re going to miss you.’”

Eubanks, who was a longtime host of The Newlywed Game, added: “I wanted to go out on top!”

The Tribune-owned station has televised the Rose Parade, which features floats decorated in thousands of flowers, since 1948.

The 2016 parade will air on Friday, Jan. 1, 2016 from Pasadena, Calif.'s Colorado Blvd and is presented by Honda with the theme “Find Your Adventure.”