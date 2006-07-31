ET's Steines Joins the Gold Rush

Entertainment Tonight co-anchor Mark Steines will serve as host of Gold Rush, the seven-week, online programming initiative from Mark Burnett and AOL.

Steines hosts a preview of the game beginning today atwww.aol.com/goldrush &http://www.aol.com/goldrush>, and then will host updates as the show progresses.

Gold Rush is a real-life treasure hunt for more than $2 million in rewards that will scatter clues in media outlets such as AOL.com, CBS and magazines. The game begins Sept. 13, with the first televised clue airing the following day on CBS.