Etkind Named Science Channel GM

Marc Etkind has been named general manager of Science Channel, shifting from his GM role at Destination America, which he helped launch. Etkind will report to Rich Ross, group president of Discovery, Animal Planet and Science Channel, and oversee all aspects of programming, production, development, marketing, brand strategy and day-to-day operations for the network.

“Marc has a strong record of programming successes and a fascinating background in science,” said Ross. “He has an instinct for what audiences want to watch and is well positioned to lead Science Channel.”

Etkind succeeds Rita Mullin, who has left the company.

Jane Latman takes over as GM at Destination America, a role that she adds to her senior VP of development one at Investigation Discovery. She continues to report to Henry Schleiff, group president of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America

Etkind will remain in New York. At Destination America, he helped launch programs such as BBQ Pitmasters, Railroad Alaska and United States of Bacon. He previously was VP of development at Animal Planet. Before joining Discovery, Etkind worked in programming at History. He’d earlier founded Pinball Productions and was a producer for the series Discover Magazine and This Week in History.