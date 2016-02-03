Etherton Promoted at Warner Bros. TV Distribution

Allen Etherton has been promoted to senior VP, planning & analysis, at Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution.

Previously a VP, Etherton’s expanded responsibilities will include financial planning on a global basis, the company said. He will continue to report to Andy Lewis, executive VP, finance and contract administration.

“Allen’s knowledge, expertise and insights truly make him an integral member of the senior leadership team,” said Lewis. “We look forward to our continued ability to tap into Allen’s strategic smarts in our efforts to facilitate growth within our businesses.”

Etherton joined Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution in 2005 as director of finance. He started his career at Paramount.