'ET,' 'omg! Insider' to Trade Places on KCBS Los Angeles

Updated: Monday, July 22, 2013 at noon PT.

KCBS Los Angeles is flipping its two access entertainment shows, CBS Television Distribution's Entertainment Tonight and omg! Insider at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Starting on Monday, July 29, omg! Insider will kick off the block.

On WCBS New York, the shows already play in that order, and the result seems to be a stronger lead-out of the CBS Evening News at 6:30 p.m. In New York among the key women 25-54 demographic, the CBS Evening News averages a 1.0 rating/4 share. The CBS Evening News is followed by omg! Insider at 7 p.m., which in June averaged a 1.2/5, building into a 1.3/5. ET follows at 7:30, where it averages a 1.3/5 for the hour.

Audiences are harder to find in Los Angeles. On KCBS at 6:30 p.m., the CBS Evening News in June averaged a 0.4/2 among women 25-54. Leading out of that, ET is averaging a 0.6/2, and omg! Insider is averaging a 0.7/2. Compared to last year in Los Angeles, ET and omg! Insider are both down by a tenth of a ratings point in the demo.

Both shows are down year-to-year in both markets in households. In New York, the CBS Evening News is up 17% to a 3.4/7 from a 2.8/6, while ET is down 5% and omg! Insider is down 8%. In Los Angeles, the CBS Evening News is flat at a 1.4/3, while ET is down 13% to a 1.3/3 from a 1.5/3, and omg! Insider is down 19% to a 1.3/2 from a 1.6/3.