Estrella TV to Air Spanish-Language ‘Miss World’ Telecast

Estrella TV will be the Spanish-language broadcaster of the Miss World competition, which airs Saturday, Nov. 19. The pageant takes place in China, with 130 contestants vying for the title.

The telecast runs from 7 to 9 p.m. ET.

“At EstrellaTV, we are pleased to bring this world-class event to Hispanic audiences in the U.S.,” said Lenard Liberman, CEO of Estrella TV parent LBI Media. “It is the first time that we are airing such an event and look forward to positive audience feedback to this global brand.”

E! has aired the English-language telecast in years past but is not doing so this year.

Miss World is in its 67th year. Stephanie Del Valle of Puerto Rico won the title last year.



(Photo via Wikimedia Commons. Photo taken December 13, 2008. Photo via Creative Commons 3.0 License. Photo was cropped to fit 16x9 aspect ratio).