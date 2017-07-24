Estrella Adds Hour Sitcom

Estrella TV is launching the new—for it—sitcom, Las Vega's.

The hour-long import is from Colombia's RCN and follows the Vega Diaz family as it copes with the loss of its paterfamilias and the discovery that he ran a "gentlemen's club." The four women in the family decide to turn the club into a gentlewomen's club.

Series stars include Natilia Ramirez from the Colombian Yo Soy Betty La Fea (which ABC turned into Ugly Betty). It will air weekdays at 6 p.m. ET.



Owned by LBI Media, Estrella TV is a nationdwide network reaching viewers via owned TV stations and affiliates.