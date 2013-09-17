Estey McLoughlin Departing Warner Bros.

Hilary Estey McLoughlin, former Telepictures president, is departing Warner Bros. after 27 years with the company.

"I have discovered a whole new world out there, and I am excited to take on a new challenge," she said in an internal memo, but did not specify the next chapter of her career. Estey McLoughlin transitioned to a producing role at Warner Bros. when Mike Darnell departed Fox to take over Warner's unscripted and alternative programming department in July.

Estey McLoughlin thanked a number of executives in her memo, including "lifelong mentors" Barry Meyer, Bruce Rosenblum, and the late Jim Paratore. "I will always be profoundly indebted to them for all they have done for me and my family," she said.