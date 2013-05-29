Esquire Network Reschedules Launch for Sept. 23

Esquire Network has set its new launch date for Monday, Sept. 23 and is planning to kick off in primetime with a two-hour special commemorating Esquire magazine's 80th anniversary.

The NBCUniversal cable network, which was rebranded from G4, was originally scheduled to launch on April 22; that date was pushed to summer to allow it to launch with more original programming.

On Wednesday, Esquire Net announced two more new series joining its slate: Brew Dogs (working title), about Scottish "beer evangelists" who visit a different American beer town each episode to create their own locally-inspired draft; and Horse Players, set in the competitive world of professional horse race handicapping.

The Esquire 80th Anniversary Special (working title), timed to coincide with the October debut of the magazine's anniversary issue, will look back at the social, political and cultural forces that shaped the last eight decades, told through the magazine's stories, images and covers.

"As Esquire magazine reaches such a significant milestone, it only seems fitting that Esquire Network kick off by celebrating the rich legacy of this iconic brand," said Esquire Network general manager Adam Stotsky. "And we will build on this unparalleled 80 year history with a new primetime lineup featuring compelling original programming that hits on the wide-ranging interests, aspirations and passions of men today."

Previously announced new series include cooking competition show Knife Fight, travel series The Getaway, style show How I Rock It, New York real estate docuseries Risky Listing and travelogue American Field Trip (working title). Esquire Net has also acquired the off-network rights to Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Parks and Recreation, Party Down, Burn Notice and Psych.