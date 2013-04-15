Esquire Network Pushes Launch to Summer

The launch of NBCUniversal's Esquire Network is being delayed.

The channel focused on upscale men was due to be rebranded from G4 on April 22. That has now been pushed back to an unspecified date this summer to allow it to launch with five original series instead of two.

"We have an opportunity to launch with more original programming than we had envisioned," said general manager Adam Stotsky. "In order to give our viewers a more substantial program offering that showcases the breadth of the Esquire Network, we are pushing our rebrand to the summer."

Esquire Network had already ordered travel series The Getaway and cooking competition Knife Fight. The later launch date will incorporate How I Rock It, American Field Trip (working title) and the fifth season of the competition series American Ninja Warrior, which airs jointly with sister network NBC, into its initial lineup.

The channel has also acquired off-net repeats of Parks and Recreation, Party Down and Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.