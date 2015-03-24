Esquire Network Picks Up ‘The Agent’

Esquire Network has greenlit The Agent, a 10-part documentary series on the lives of four football agents.

The nonfiction show began filming in September 2014 and will give a back room look at the road to the 2015 draft. The Agent debuts in July.

The main cast members of the docuseries are Jeff Guerriero, Peter Schaffer, who has represented hall of famer Barry Sanders, Sunny Shah and Ed Wasielewski.

Mark Herzog and Christopher G. Cowen, who previously teamed for National Geographic’s Killing Lincoln and CNN’s The Sixties, are executive producing.