Esquire Network Orders Two Original Series

Esquire Network has greenlit

two original primetime series to premiere this summer with How I Rock It and Risky

Listing (both working titles.)

How I Rock It is a six-part half-hour series from Ryan

Seacrest Productions and Citizen Jones. Hosted by NBA player Baron Davis, How I Rock It will profile athletes,

musicians, celebrities, designers and others who have influenced the style of

today's man. Risky Listing, a

one-hour docuseries, is from Zodiak New York and follows the high-end listing agents

of the New York real estate business.

"We are building an exciting slate of original series for

men with style and substance," said Matt Hanna, head of original programming for

Esquire Network. "How I Rock It is really for all those guys who've admired

another man's style but were afraid to ask how they got it. We're going to be

the middleman for them with this series. And in Risky Listing, we're

going to take our viewers inside the high stakes, big ego world of New York

nightlife real estate to see these listings agent gladiators go toe-to-toe."

The pair joins other originals on Esquire's lineup including

Knife Fight and The Getaway.