Esquire Network Orders Two Original Series
Esquire Network has greenlit
two original primetime series to premiere this summer with How I Rock It and Risky
Listing (both working titles.)
How I Rock It is a six-part half-hour series from Ryan
Seacrest Productions and Citizen Jones. Hosted by NBA player Baron Davis, How I Rock It will profile athletes,
musicians, celebrities, designers and others who have influenced the style of
today's man. Risky Listing, a
one-hour docuseries, is from Zodiak New York and follows the high-end listing agents
of the New York real estate business.
"We are building an exciting slate of original series for
men with style and substance," said Matt Hanna, head of original programming for
Esquire Network. "How I Rock It is really for all those guys who've admired
another man's style but were afraid to ask how they got it. We're going to be
the middleman for them with this series. And in Risky Listing, we're
going to take our viewers inside the high stakes, big ego world of New York
nightlife real estate to see these listings agent gladiators go toe-to-toe."
The pair joins other originals on Esquire's lineup including
Knife Fight and The Getaway.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.