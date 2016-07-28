Esquire Network Orders More ‘Tykes’ Football

Esquire has ordered a fourth season of docuseries Friday Night Tykes, along with season two of offshoot Friday Night Tykes: Steel Country. Returning to Texas, Friday Night Tykes will continue covering youth football with an “unfiltered” look, says Esquire. The new season will feature 10 episodes.

Steel Country, with eight episodes, is set in western Pennsylvania.

“Esquire Network is thrilled to continue documenting the story of youth football in Texas and western Pennsylvania,” said Matt Hanna, executive VP of development and production, Esquire Network. “The pursuit of success for these families, coaches, and kids make for compelling and occasionally controversial television. We’re excited to see where the journey takes us next.”

Esquire Network describes the Tykes subculture as a setting “where youth football isn’t just a game–it’s tradition, hope and a way of life.”

Both series are produced by 441 Productions, Texas Crew Productions and Electro-Fish Films for Esquire Network. For 441 Productions, Matt Maranz and Andrew Morreale are executive producers. For Texas Crew Productions, Terry Stewart and David Karabinas executive produce.

Esquire Network is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.