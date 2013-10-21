Esquire Network Names Trio to VP Posts

Esquire Network added a trio of executives to fill VP positions, the network announced Monday.

Dave Serwatka has been tapped as VP of current programming, Jamie French was named VP of communications and Marta Harmon will be VP of marketing.

Serwatka, who comes over from fellow NBCUniversal network Bravo, will be in charge of the newly launched net's current programming division, reporting to original programming head Matt Hanna.

French will manage Esquire's program publicity and talent relations, reporting to head of communications Katherine Nelson. French was previously with Style Network in the same role, which Esquire was rebranded from. Harmon, also previously with Style, will oversee consumer, trade and event marketing, reporting to Deena Stern, senior VP of marketing & digital.