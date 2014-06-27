Esquire Network to Air Running of the Bulls

Esquire Network is getting into the event programming business.



The NBCUniversal cabler on Friday said it would air the 2014 Running of the Bulls from Pamplona, Spain from July 7-14. The programming will feature eight straight nights of live coverage from the well-known event, including interviews with prominent runners. It will air live from 2-2:30 a.m. ET (tape-delayed on the West Coast) each day.



Esquire will have 25 cameras placed along the route, which runs along the streets of old town Pamplona from the Santo Domingo corrals to the Plaza de Toros. In a bit of corporate synergy, Guad Venegas, who serves as a reporter for Al Rojo Vivo con María Celeste on cable sibling Telemundo, will host the event each night.



Running of the Bulls 2014 will be produced NBCU Cable’s Wilshire Studios