Esquire Network Acquires 'Late Night With Jimmy Fallon'
Esquire Network has acquired the exclusive cable rights to
NBC's Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.
The late-night talker will air weeknights at 7 p.m. starting
Wednesday, April 24, with episodes running one week after they first premiere
on NBC. It's the first talk show addition to the new NBCUniversal network,
which is prepping an April 22 launch.
"Jimmy's sharp wit, relaxed style and natural charm make him
exactly the kind of guy Esquire Network viewers want to spend time with, and
his show the perfect choice to lead in to our primetime," said Adam Stotsky,
general manager, Esquire Network.
Late Night joins
other acquired entries Parks and
Recreation and Party Down on Esquire
Net's programming lineup, as well as original unscripted series Knife Fight and The Getaway.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.