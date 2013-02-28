Esquire Network Acquires 'Late Night With Jimmy Fallon'

Esquire Network has acquired the exclusive cable rights to

NBC's Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.

The late-night talker will air weeknights at 7 p.m. starting

Wednesday, April 24, with episodes running one week after they first premiere

on NBC. It's the first talk show addition to the new NBCUniversal network,

which is prepping an April 22 launch.

"Jimmy's sharp wit, relaxed style and natural charm make him

exactly the kind of guy Esquire Network viewers want to spend time with, and

his show the perfect choice to lead in to our primetime," said Adam Stotsky,

general manager, Esquire Network.

Late Night joins

other acquired entries Parks and

Recreation and Party Down on Esquire

Net's programming lineup, as well as original unscripted series Knife Fight and The Getaway.