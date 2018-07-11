ESPYs Add Bonobos, Century 21, eBay, Hotel.com as Sponsors

ESPN said that Bonobos, Century 21 Real Estate, eBay and Hotels.com have signed up as new associate sponsors for the ESPY Awards.

Capital One returns as the presenting sponsor for the 2018 ESPYs, which will be hosted by racecar driver Danica Patrick and will air live on ABC on July 18 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Returning associate sponsors include Bristol-Myers Squibb, which will present the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, Cadillac with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, Dove Men+Care highlighting the Sports Humanitarian of the Year and Gatorade with the Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year and the Male and Female Athletes of the Year.

Coors Light presents the official ESPYs post party and Warner Bros will feature a trailer for its upcoming film The Meg.

Capital One will also present the Capital One Cup, awarded to the best men’s and women’s college athlete programs. Capital One cardholders get access to an exclusive viewing area on the red carpet and the Capital One Cam will feature slow-motion technology to show off attendees’ fashions.

Newcomer Bonobos will present the Pat Tillman Award for Service. Century 21 has the Best Breakthrough Athlete Award.

Hotel.com’s spokesman Captain Obvious will be appearing on the red carpet.

Sponsorships come with hospitality opportunities and media components across ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ESPN.com, the ESPN App and ESPN across social platforms. Sponsors also participate in the ESPYS Celebrity Golf Classic presented by Capital One, benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research.