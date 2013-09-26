ESPN's 'Sunday Night Baseball' Up 6% in Viewership

ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball averaged 1.9 million viewers during the 2013 season, an increase of 6% over last year (1.78 million), according to Nielsen.

The network also averaged a 1.3 HH rating for its exclusive Sunday night national telecasts, up a tenth from last year. This was ESPN's 24th season of broadcasting the franchise, which had John Kruk replace Terry Francona on the broadcast team with Dan Shulman and Orel Hershiser.

Sunday marks the final day of the 2013 MLB season, with the playoffs beginning Oct. 1. TBS and Fox will carry postseason coverage.