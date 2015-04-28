ESPN's Ray Lewis to Remain in Baltimore During NFL Draft

Ray Lewis, ESPN analyst and former Baltimore Ravens great, has said he will remain in Baltimore rather than work the 2015 NFL Draft in Chicago Thursday to help quell the violence in Baltimore following the death in police custody of Freddie Gray.

Lewis posted a video on his Facebook page calling for an end to the violence to his city.

"I felt that it was more important for me to stay in Baltimore and try to help the city I love. I greatly appreciate ESPN's understanding and flexibility at this late date. I did not feel right leaving the city at this time," Lewis said in a statement.

ESPN Front Office Insider Louis Riddick will sub for Lewis.

In an unusual move, the Baltimore Orioles baseball game will be played without any fans in the stadium Wednesday for security reasons.