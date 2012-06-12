ESPN's NBA Playoff Ratings Up 25% for Highest-Rated Ever

NBA and its national TV partners experienced more

ratings success, as ESPN

announced Tuesday that the 2012 playoffs was the network's most-watched

and highest-rated on record, according to Nielsen.

In

21 games, ESPN averaged a 4.5 HH rating, up 25% from last year. ESPN

averaged 6.2 million viewers, also up 25%. ESPN's coverage increased by

double-digits across all key demos: 35% in M18-34 (5.0), 31% in M18-49

(4.6), 29% in M25-54 (4.5), 35% in A18-34 (3.5) and 28% in A18-49 (3.2).

The

record numbers were buoyed by the thrilling seven-game Eastern

Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, which

recorded the three highest overnight ratings for an NBA game on cable

ever. The series itself averaged 6.2 HH rating, tying it for the

highest-rated conference finals ever on cable. The series averaged 10.1

million viewers as well, a 46% uptick from the network's coverage of

last year's Western Conference Finals.

NBA

content on ESPN.com and ESPN Mobile properties logged an average minute

audience of 71,000, a 22% spike from last year, according to

Adobe/Omniture.

The NBA Finals begin Tuesday at 9 p.m. on ABC.